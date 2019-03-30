|
Nellie E. Leiendecker
Baltimore - Nellie E. Leiendecker, of Baltimore, passed away on March 27, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born to the late George and Augusta Thorpe on January 9, 1926.
Nellie enjoyed working on her farm, and in the garden. Most of all, she loved her family, with a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Terry Leiendecker; grandchildren, Stacey Leiendecker, and Chris (Lisa) Leiendecker; great grandchildren, Meara Leiendecker, Jesse Wampler, and Shawon Leiendecker; and many nieces and nephews.
Nellie is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence M. Leiendecker; siblings, Glenn Riffle, George Thorpe Jr., Clarice Shover, Norma Hughes, and Helen Jackson; and her parents.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, OH, 43105. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Baltimore. Family and friends may visit from 2-4 PM and again from 6-8 PM on Monday at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019