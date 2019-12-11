Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Nellie Hahn Obituary
Lancaster - Nellie R. Hahn, 95, of Lancaster born in Williamsport, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Pickering House in Lancaster, OH. She was born on May 6, 1920 to Charles E. Brown and Daisy B. (Grice) Brown.

Nellie worked for over 40 years, retiring from Anchor Hocking and AEP. In her spare time, she taught tatting classes at Olive Dale Senior Center, played bridge (gambled big), and loved to be active. She was a mentor to many.

She was survived by daughters Cedora (Cyd) Merrick and Carol Nettles; cousins Charles (Chuck) W. Brown (Joy) and David E. Brown (Maryln); grandchildren Bill (Natalya) Magnuson, Bob Magnuson, Ben (Carrie) Magnuson, Brandee Magnuson-Holland, Robin (Carlos) De La Vega, Rick (Michelle) Merrick, Todd Nettles, and Terry (Tricia) Nettles; many (22) great grandchildren; and even more great, great, grandchildren now and coming soon. She was very blessed!

In addition to her parents Nellie was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) J Hahn; infant daughter Rose Beatrice Hahn; brother William Brown; great granddaughter Katie Magnuson; grandson Earl (Bill) Merrick.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday December 14 at 10:30 AM at the St. Mark Catholic Church followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Family and friends may visit on Friday, December 13, from 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home at 436 N Broad St. Lancaster, OH 43130 where vigil service will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church, 324 Gay Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
