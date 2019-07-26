Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity @ The Eastern Gate
6389 Blacklick Eastern Road
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity @ The Eastern Gate
6389 Blacklick Eastern Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelson Trimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelson Lee Trimmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelson Lee Trimmer Obituary
Nelson Lee Trimmer

MILLERSPORT - A funeral service celebrating the life of Nelson Lee Trimmer, 100 years old, of Millersport will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:30 am at Trinity @ The Eastern Gate, 6389 Blacklick Eastern Road with Dr. Tim Burden and Dr. Scott Kelso officiating. Friends may also call on Sunday between 4pm and 7pm at the church and also 1 hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial with full military honors will be at Union Evangelical Cemetery.

Nelson was a World War II Army Air Corps Veteran where he served honorably maintaining aircraft and ground support vehicles. He was a lifetime member of the Trinity Church where he served in many positions.

Nelson resided in Millersport with his wife for 70 years. He was the mayor of Millersport for two terms while being owner operator of Millersport Garage and later retired from Western Electric with 20 years of service. He was a volunteer fireman for 35 years and helped build the firehouse that serves the community. A school bus driver for 10 years, a member of the American Legion, started a Hot Rod Club for local teens, worked at the Buckeye Lake Marina and was a lifetime member of the Lancaster Old Car Club.

He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Pauline, son Nelson Don (Jeri-Lynn) Trimmer of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter Pamela S. (Scott) McIlwain of Pataskala, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Nelson is preceded in death by his parents Don and Pearl Trimmer, sisters, Olive Shimp and Lois Garey and granddaughter Kimberly Joy Clayton.

The family of Nelson are so overwhelmed by the love and care given to him by the staff at Abbington. Especially grateful to administrators Heather and Chene. Nelson also received outstanding care by Ohio Living Hospice.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be given to Trinity @ The Eastern Gate, 6389 Blacklick Eastern Road, Pickerington, Ohio 43147 in Nelson's memory.

Arrangements are being handled by Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now