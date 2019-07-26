|
|
Nelson Lee Trimmer
MILLERSPORT - A funeral service celebrating the life of Nelson Lee Trimmer, 100 years old, of Millersport will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:30 am at Trinity @ The Eastern Gate, 6389 Blacklick Eastern Road with Dr. Tim Burden and Dr. Scott Kelso officiating. Friends may also call on Sunday between 4pm and 7pm at the church and also 1 hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial with full military honors will be at Union Evangelical Cemetery.
Nelson was a World War II Army Air Corps Veteran where he served honorably maintaining aircraft and ground support vehicles. He was a lifetime member of the Trinity Church where he served in many positions.
Nelson resided in Millersport with his wife for 70 years. He was the mayor of Millersport for two terms while being owner operator of Millersport Garage and later retired from Western Electric with 20 years of service. He was a volunteer fireman for 35 years and helped build the firehouse that serves the community. A school bus driver for 10 years, a member of the American Legion, started a Hot Rod Club for local teens, worked at the Buckeye Lake Marina and was a lifetime member of the Lancaster Old Car Club.
He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Pauline, son Nelson Don (Jeri-Lynn) Trimmer of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter Pamela S. (Scott) McIlwain of Pataskala, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Nelson is preceded in death by his parents Don and Pearl Trimmer, sisters, Olive Shimp and Lois Garey and granddaughter Kimberly Joy Clayton.
The family of Nelson are so overwhelmed by the love and care given to him by the staff at Abbington. Especially grateful to administrators Heather and Chene. Nelson also received outstanding care by Ohio Living Hospice.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be given to Trinity @ The Eastern Gate, 6389 Blacklick Eastern Road, Pickerington, Ohio 43147 in Nelson's memory.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 26, 2019