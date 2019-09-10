|
|
Nicholas Edward Soper
Yukon - Nicholas Edward Soper 36 of Yukon, Oklahoma, after a long hard fight with brain cancer, lost his battle on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
He was a graduate of Liberty union High School and his daughter was the love of his life and schedule.
Nicholas is survived by his ex-wife, Krystal; daughter, Mayeh; mother, Diana Soper; father, Bruce (Kathy Shirey) Soper and sister, Brittany (Jarod Reedy) Soper and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Sunday, September, 15, 2019 at 501 W. Market St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105 from 3-6 pm.
Flowers may be sent to 739 S. Main St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019