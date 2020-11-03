Nickolas Bray
Lancaster - Nickolas A. Bray, age 69 of Lancaster, passed away at his residence on October 28, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1951 in Lancaster. Nick was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed fishing and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; children, Toni (John Rogers) Bray, Ty Bray, Nikole (Shawn) Affolter, Justin Bray, and Megan Bray; step-children, Kellie (Troy) Woodgeard and Teresa (James) Saunders; grandchildren, Kayla, Mason, Hunter and Holden Rogers, J.T. Tacderan, and Kyson Evans; step-grandchildren, Dylan Hedges, Ian Woodgeard, Hayden VanCuren, and Jace and Gabe Morrison; mother, Louise Clegg; and brothers, Gene (Teresa) Bray and Tom Bray.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jake Bray and step-great granddaughter, River Mae VanCuren.
Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
