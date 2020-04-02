|
|
Nicole L. Crist
LANCASTER - Nicole L. Crist 41 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She worked for the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for the State of Ohio as a victim's advocate. She was a victim's advocate for those that could not speak for themselves. She loved her job and her children and three grandchildren.
Nicole is survived by her fiancé, Pete Filyo; sons, Andrew Curry and Anthony Curry; daughters, Rachel (Robert) Fisher and Larissa Filyo all of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Serena Crist, Wyatt Fisher and Calie Filyo; mother, Gloria Crist of Lancaster, Ohio; sister, Tracy (Ken) Guilford of North Carolina; brother, Chad Crist of Lancaster, Ohio; half-brother, Randy Crist both of Lancaster, Ohio; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Gerald Crist, grandmother, Rosalie Young and grandfather, Glenn Pressdee.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private family service will be held at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Mark Barbee of Fairfield Christian Church officiating. Caring Cremation® will follow. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020