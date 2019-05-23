Resources
Nicole Lynn (Lowe) Miller

Nicole Lynn (Lowe) Miller Obituary
Nicole Lynn Miller (Lowe)

Lancaster - Nicole Lynn Miller (Lowe)

Born 11/05/1983

On Thursday April 25th, 3019 ,Nicole broke the surley bonds of Earth to touch the face of God.

Survived by mother, Rita Miller of Lancaster. Sister, Michelle Odom of Lancaster. Brother, Derek Miller of California. Father Howard Miller of Lancaster. Brother ,Greg Miller of Lancaster.Son Jonathan of Lancaster. Four lives of people were saved through her choice of being an organ donor.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 23, 2019
