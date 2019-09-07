|
Nikki Destadio
Dublin - Nikki Destadio, 28, of Dublin passed away with her beloved son, Luca Wooten, on September 1, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is preceded in death by Grandparents, Frederick and Anita Destadio. She is survived by her children, Ellie and Logan Wooten; Significant Other, Bryan Wooten; Parents, Katie and Jim Destadio; Siblings, Aaron (Andrea) Destadio, Lauren (Jamie) Hankins, Maria (Tyler) Steely; and several nieces and nephews.
Nikki is a graduate of Dublin Scioto High School. She enjoyed being with her family and reading.
Family will receive friends on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Joan of Arc Church with Father James Black as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. To send an online condolence please visit:www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019