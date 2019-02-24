Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
Resources
More Obituaries for Nikki Standiford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nikki Standiford


Nikki Standiford

1966 - 2019
Nikki Standiford Obituary
Nikki Standiford

Lancaster - Nikki Detwiler Standiford, age 52 of Lancaster, died February 22, 2019 at her residence. She was born on June 17, 1966 to her parents Don and June Detwiler. She was a 1982 Pickerington High School graduate. She enjoyed her job driving plow trucks for ODOT. Nikki was a cat lover and her husband Michael was her world. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Michael Standiford; mother, June Detwiler; sisters-in-law, Debbie Standiford, Sheila Standiford, and Laura Jankowiac; bro-in-law, Danny Standiford and Roger (Margie) Standiford; aunts and uncles, Bob "Boob" Azbell, Mary (Don) Wood, Terrie (Jess) Hockenberry; close friends, Amy and Judy; and numerous cousins.

Nikki was preceded in death by her father, Don Detwiler.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 2PM at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME in Baltimore, officiated by Rev. Jill Dunlap. Burial will follow at St. Michaels Cemetery. Family and friends may call three hours prior to the service on Tuesday. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
