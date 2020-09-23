Nita L. Lawyer
Lancaster - Nita L. Lawyer, 97, died Sunday evening, September 20, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline, IL.
No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Nita was born in Cerro Gordo, IL, on May 5, 1923, the daughter of Ross and Amanda (Krall) Botts. Her mother died in September of that year, and at the age of 5 months she became the foster daughter of Carl and Edna Rudolph, who lived in Lancaster, OH. Edna was the sister of Ross Botts. She married Melvin R. Lawyer on December 22, 1946, at Calvary Orthodox Lutheran Church in Lancaster, OH. During high school she began working for Judson Kistler, Attorney-at-Law in Lancaster. She continued working part-time for him for many years, preparing taxes for many of his clients. Nita and Melvin moved to Wildwood, FL, in 1984. Melvin died in December of 1998, and Nita continued living in Wildwood until she moved to the Quad Cities in Illinois in January of 2019.
Nita was an active member of Calvary Orthodox Lutheran Church in Lancaster, and when they moved to Florida, they became members of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Leesburg, FL. Her faith in God was at the heart and center of her life; a gift she instilled in her children. She loved spending time with family and friends over the years. She loved music and the Lawyer home was filled with joyous sound of music throughout the years. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren held a special place in her heart.
Nita was afflicted with Alzheimer's disease, which became more pronounced in 2018. She eventually moved to Heritage Woods in Moline, in January of 2019. In March of that year she became a resident of the memory care unit at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline. Her family is so grateful for the loving care she received from the staff at Hope Creek and the staff of Beacon of Hope Hospice who also cared for her in the final year of her life.
Nita is survived by her sons, Michael (Debra) Lawyer, and David (Allison) Lawyer; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Tadd Tiesman) Bakener, Jessica (Josh) Armbruster, Luke Lawyer, and Aaron Lawyer; four great grandchildren, Brandon and Garrett Bakener and Hayden and Madison Armbruster; and several nieces and nephews.
Nita has been reunited with those who have preceded her in death, her husband; her parents; one brother, Harry; and four sisters, Elsie, Mary, Ruby, and Edna.
