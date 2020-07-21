Nora Hintz



Lancaster - Nora Jane Hintz, born September 10, 1950 passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Pickering House after a lengthy, courageous battle with lung disease. She graduated from Berne Union High School in 1968. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Lucille Hintz and brother Charles Hintz. She is survived by her son, Mark (Amy) Hamilton, her grandchildren Mason, Max, and Maze Hamilton and Remington, Reese, Rafe and Stella Burwell, brothers Lou (Rosie), Ray (Marta) and Mark (Timmie) Hintz and sisters Laura (Charlie) Graf, Margorie (Dave Hartman) Hintz and Sister in Law Sandy (Charles) Hintz and numerous nephews and nieces. Due to the COVID Virus there will be no service held. The family will be having a Celebration of Life Party for her at a later date.



If anyone would like to make a donation to the FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. in Nora's name it would be greatly appreciated by the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store