Nora Hintz
1950 - 2020
Nora Hintz

Lancaster - Nora Jane Hintz, born September 10, 1950 passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Pickering House after a lengthy, courageous battle with lung disease. She graduated from Berne Union High School in 1968. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Lucille Hintz and brother Charles Hintz. She is survived by her son, Mark (Amy) Hamilton, her grandchildren Mason, Max, and Maze Hamilton and Remington, Reese, Rafe and Stella Burwell, brothers Lou (Rosie), Ray (Marta) and Mark (Timmie) Hintz and sisters Laura (Charlie) Graf, Margorie (Dave Hartman) Hintz and Sister in Law Sandy (Charles) Hintz and numerous nephews and nieces. Due to the COVID Virus there will be no service held. The family will be having a Celebration of Life Party for her at a later date.

If anyone would like to make a donation to the FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. in Nora's name it would be greatly appreciated by the family.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Mark and Family,
We are so sorry to hear about Nora and her battle. We are sending prayers your way.
Chris,Roger, Darrin and Tina Unger
Tina Unger
Family
July 21, 2020
Hintz family & friends: So sorry for your loss....
Nanette Derflinger
Friend
July 21, 2020
One of the most dearest and caring friends a person could have. Was very good to my family, and I will never forget that. Will miss her. Rest In Peace Nora Jane.
Debbie and Mike Figliola
Friend
