Nora Mull



Lancaster - Nora Imogene Mull, 92, of Carroll, passed away on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Arbors at Carroll. Nora was born in Lancaster, Ohio on December 3, 1927 to the late Homer Sherburn Mull and Sylvia Zena Six Mull.



Nora is survived by her brother Dave Mull and sister-in-law, Wilcie Mull of Lancaster, nieces and nephews. Private burial will be held at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, Colfax at a later date.









