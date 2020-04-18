|
|
Norma Bagby
Lancaster - Norma Watson Bagby, (89) beloved mother and grandmother went home peacefully to be with the Lord 4/17/20 at Bickford Assisted Living. She was born 1/10/31 in Pleasantville, Ohio, daughter of the late Howard R. and Fanchion (Watson) Schisler Sr.
Because of the current health concerns, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time.
A private graveside service will be arranged by Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.
Norma is survived by her children, Mark (Jackie) Sells, of Lancaster, Donna (Brent) Locher, of Columbus, Joel (Victoria) Walter, of Pickerington, Joey (Candy) Walter, of Lancaster, Tim (Karen) Walter, of Lancaster, and Rick (LeeAnn) Bagby, of Lancaster; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister in law, Kay Schisler, of Portland, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wes Bagby, daughter, Anita Fischer Sells; step son, Cletis Bagby; brothers, Howard and James Schisler.
Norma was an executive secretary with Ralston Purina Co, Circleville, Ohio and Ralph Sims engineering firm.
Norma was known for her love of family, service to others especially her gifts of hospitality and pie making! She was friendly and generous to many & loved traveling.
As an active member of First United Methodist church, she sang in the senior choir, served with the Monday night callers, fellowship dinners, local missions, women's retreat, and the Elizabeth circle. She was an active Emmaus Walk participant.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the United Methodist student scholarship fund in her honor can be made to : First United Methodist Church, 163 E Wheeling Street, Lancaster Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020