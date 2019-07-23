Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Norma Jean Morehart


1932 - 2019
Norma Jean Morehart Obituary
Norma Jean Morehart

Lancaster - Norma Jean Morehart, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on July 21, 2019 at Main Street Terrace. She was born on January 12, 1932 to the late Clyde and Mary Tolliver in Pleasantville.

Norma is survived by her daughters, Betty (Bill) Elder of Bremen, Mary Morehart of Lancaster, and Connie (Ted) Taylor of Circleville; grandchildren, Katie (Andy) Guba of Chillicothe, Francie Taylor of Columbus, Ted (Shanette) Taylor Jr. of Stoutsville, and Molly and Kyle Elder of Bremen; five great grandchildren; sister, Emma Weidner of Baltimore; brother, Fred Tolliver; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Morehart; parents; siblings, Judy Ann Loreti, Jackson, Doug, Luther Earl, Johnny David, Clyde, Garland, Jesse, and Mary Lou Tolliver.

A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Ed Sharp, will take place in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday from 9 AM until the time of services.

Donations may be made in Norma's name to: Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 23, 2019
