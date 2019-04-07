|
|
Norma Jean Steel Venrick
Lancaster - After sixty-seven years (two months shy of 68) of a real togetherness marriage with William (Bill) Venrick, Norma Jean Steel Venrick has gone on her trip to Heaven. Our Hospice Room at Fairfield Memorial Hospital was staffed with a loving and concerned group of workers making our tearful time a grateful time to see our loved one - although unable to speak to us the family touched their wife, mother and grandmother and spoke their loving comments knowing the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort was with us and filled our hearts with peace.
Norma Jean Steel Venrick was born to Ray and Ireta Steel at their newly built home in Lancaster, January 10, 1932. Jean, as the family called her, was raised in a Christian Home that taught Christian values and how to be a good wife and mother; a Child of the King and she "picked her husband with care". Together they made a Home for their two children.
Jean was a dedicated homemaker and later worked in a cottage business with her husband. Jean and Bill were co-authors and compilers of two history books: A Place to Call Home (a history of Fairfield County Children's Home) and Echoes from the Hill (a history of the Boys' Industrial School). Jean loved to read and share her knowledge with her husband. God will wipe away our tears although they are many. We will miss her smile and loving ways.
Other family Jean leaves behind include daughter, Beth Phillips and her three children: Ilyssa, Benjamin and Meghan (and great granddaughters Talia and Taelyn); son, Shawn Venrick, his wife Charlene, Grandson Tim, his wife Ashley and their children, Great Grandchildren Karson and Avery. Jean has three cousins—two in Ohio and one in Tennessee. Jean's brother, John Robert Steel preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at the Lancaster Church of Christ, 1779 Granville Pike (Route 37 North) Tuesday, April 9, 7:00 p.m., with light refreshments in the Fellowship Hall after the service.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019