Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Stretton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Stretton


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Stretton Obituary
Norma Jean Stretton

Lancaster - Norma Jean Stretton, 82, of Lancaster, went to her eternal life on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born October 7, 1936 in Lancaster, Ohio the daughter of Vincent and Anna (Niggemeyer) VanBuren. Norma was a 1954 graduate of Rushcreek Memorial High School and had worked as a cook for the Fairfield Union school district for 20 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bremen. She is survived by her sons, David (Diana), Duane (Sarah), Daniel and Darren (Rhonda) Stretton; grandchildren, Ryan, Jennifer, Adrick, Rebecca, Emily, Natalie and Lyndee; great-granddaughters, Madilynn, Delanie and Delilah; brother, Gerald (Judy); sisters, Marcella and Bea; sister-in-law, Susie (Phil) Harris; brothers-in-law, Bill (Barb) and Mike (Barb) Stoe of Pennsylvania; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, William David Stretton. A time to visit with Norma's family will be Friday from 3 - 6 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. A funeral mass will take place Saturday at 11 AM in St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Tyron Tomson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morgan Funeral Home
Download Now