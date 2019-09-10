|
Norma Jean Stretton
Lancaster - Norma Jean Stretton, 82, of Lancaster, went to her eternal life on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born October 7, 1936 in Lancaster, Ohio the daughter of Vincent and Anna (Niggemeyer) VanBuren. Norma was a 1954 graduate of Rushcreek Memorial High School and had worked as a cook for the Fairfield Union school district for 20 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bremen. She is survived by her sons, David (Diana), Duane (Sarah), Daniel and Darren (Rhonda) Stretton; grandchildren, Ryan, Jennifer, Adrick, Rebecca, Emily, Natalie and Lyndee; great-granddaughters, Madilynn, Delanie and Delilah; brother, Gerald (Judy); sisters, Marcella and Bea; sister-in-law, Susie (Phil) Harris; brothers-in-law, Bill (Barb) and Mike (Barb) Stoe of Pennsylvania; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, William David Stretton. A time to visit with Norma's family will be Friday from 3 - 6 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. A funeral mass will take place Saturday at 11 AM in St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Tyron Tomson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019