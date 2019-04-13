|
|
Norma Spitzer
Millersport - Norma Spitzer, age 83 of Millersport, died April 10, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on Dec. 12, 1935 in New Boston, OH to the late Leck and Bessie Tackett Blanton. She is a member of the Millersport United Methodist Church. Norma enjoyed bingo, music, and the movies. She loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her children, Shari (Sean) Music, Lisa (Will) Indest, Becky (Greg) Selvage, and Curt (Vickie) Spitzer; grandchildren, Joe (Jan) Spitzer, Kari Spitzer, Lee (Shannon) Myers, Malinda (Andrew) Slyh, Jack Music, Hunter Music, Logan Indest, and Bobbi Indest; several great grandchildren; sister, Ova Wells, and several nieces and nephews, including special niece, Brenda (Howard) Shope.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William J. Spitzer; and siblings, Ollie, Orville, Audrey, Chris, Junior, and Buck.
A funeral service will take place today at 1PM at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME in Baltimore, Saturday, April 13, 2019. Family and friends may call from 11AM today, until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in Norma's name to the Alpha 1 Foundation 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Coral Gables, FL 33134. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019