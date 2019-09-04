Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Laurelville - Norma Stevens, 81, of Laurelville passed away on September 2, 2019. She was born on August 21, 1938 in Pickaway County to Alonzo and Amy (Arledge) Lagore. She was a member of Salt Creek Valley Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 8 sisters. Norma is survived by her sons Paul (Chris) Stevens of Laurelville, Bruce Stevens of Circleville, daughter Sally (Bernard) Brownfield of Zanesville, 5 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 7 great, great grandchildren and by special friend Judy Jarvis. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with Chaplain Dean Queen officiating with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43229. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
