|
|
Norma "Jeanne" Summers
Logan - Norma "Jeanne" Summers, age 86 of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born October 20, 1933 in Starr Township, Hocking County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Lester Dell and Gladys Forrest (Pargeon) Edwards.
Jeanne was a registered nurse having obtained her bachelor's degree in nursing as well as training from St. Francis Hospital/St. Anthony Hospital where she was a member of the Alumni Association. Jeanne had worked as a nurse for Logan High School, Buckeye Home Health Care, Doctors Hospital in Nelsonville, Ohio, and Hocking Valley Community Hospital. Jeanne was also an appointed nurse to the American Red Cross.
Jeanne is survived by two sons, John Michael "Mike" (Barb) Summers and Keith Patrick "Pat" (Elizabeth) Summers, both of Lancaster, Ohio; her very special friend, Susie (Bob) McLain-Hall; six grandchildren, Kristen Hatfield, Laura, Matthew, and Bryan Summers, Garrett Hood, and Meredith Hood; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Charlene (Donald) Fuller of Zaleski, Ohio; and two brothers, Donald (Sharon) Edwards of Frostproof, Florida and Oscar (Susie) Edwards of Nelsonville, Ohio.
Besides her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Keith Summers (1985); four brothers, Wayne, Ray, Jack, and Bill Edwards; and two sisters, Doris Hopkins and Mary Grinstead.
A private family burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, the family asks that friends please consider donating in Jeanne's memory to the FairHope Hospice and Pickering House at 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43138.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019