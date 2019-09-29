|
Norwood D. Russell
Carroll - Norwood D. Russell, 99, of Carroll, died on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Carroll Place Senior Living. Norwood was a very devoted and loving husband to his late wife, Betty, to whom he was married for almost 78 years. He cared deeply for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and everyone in his large, extended family. Norwood had red hair and this resulted in him being known as "Red" by friends and coworkers. In his later years, he enjoyed being "Papa Red" to his great-grandchildren. When he was a young man, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and traveled to Moapa, NV where he worked as a truck driver in various ranch improvement projects. He served in the Army during World War II and traveled throughout the European theater again frequently driving trucks. In civilian life, he attended welding school and became a class A heliarc welder. He practiced this trade most of his life and worked predominantly for United McGill in Westerville. Norwood was a very kind-hearted man who never complained or had a bad word to say about anybody. Whenever anybody needed help, repair work done, etc. he could always be depended upon to come to their rescue. He had many friends and was liked by all. Dogs were a constant part of his life and he would always have one or two by his side. Norwood enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting and trapshooting and was a very talented marksman. He was a lifetime member of the American Trapshooting Association and was a regular member of gun clubs until his early 90's. Despite his age, he never lost his touch and could keep up with the best of them. He belonged to the Adena Ridge Square Dancing Club for many years and was quite a good dancer. Norwood loved to drive and made many road trips throughout the country, leaving his initials, "NDR" wherever he went. Throughout most of his life he was a member of the Masons and had advanced to the 32nd Degree. Although his family and friends will greatly miss this wonderful man, their sadness will be tempered by the knowledge that Norwood is now reunited with Betty and the special people in his life who have gone before him. Thanks to the staff at Carroll Place Senior Living and FairHope Hospice for their kindness and excellent care. Norwood is survived by his sons, Larry Russell and Don (Cindy) Russell; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his sister; his 3 brothers; and many nieces and nephews. Norwood was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; grandson, Tom Rocco; granddaughter, Kristen Rocco; his parents; and 12 siblings. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2nd at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lancaster. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019