Oda L. Pascarella
Lancaster - Oda L. Pascarella, age 78, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away February 29, 2020 at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
Oda was born October 23, 1941 in South Perry, Ohio to Hollis Hart and Katherine (Hartshorn) Hart. She attended the Bible Baptist Church
Surviving are her son Michael R. Hopkins of Chillicothe; daughters, Sheryl D. Morris (Robert Caudy) of Lancaster and Janet L. Hopkins of Cincinnati; step-sons, Michael M. Pascarella of Mesa, AZ and Timothy J. (Ann) Pascarella of Apache Junction, AZ; step-daughter Julie A. (Paul) Blouch of Hillsburro; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren including special great-grandson Sawyer "Little boy" Morris; 7 step-grandchildren; and 9 step-great-grandchildren; friends, Steve Sabine, Mark & Jodi Reechi, Kim Williams, and Melissa Hopper; two kitties, Missy and Cuddles; and her puppy Mandy.
Oda was preceded in death by her parents; husband James Patrick Pascarella; son Randal E. Hopkins; and daughter Joann L. Rausch.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to the time of service.
The family suggests donations in Oda's memory can be made to FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020