Opal Rienschield
Lancaster - Opal Rienschield, 92, Lancaster, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born January 27, 1928 in Hocking County, the daughter of Frank and Garnet (Threff) Dicken.
Opal is survived by daughter, Darlene (Dennis) Miller, Cincinnati, OH; sisters, Mary Brunney, Verna Clay; brother, Richard Dicken; 8 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Rienschield; daughters, Jackie Headley and Renee Gatwood; and great-grandson, Emrys Colton Gatwood.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.