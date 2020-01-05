|
Orville L. Amspaugh
LANCASTER - Orville L. Amspaugh, 91, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Bickford of Lancaster.
He was a World War II veteran and later becoming US Air Force veteran. He was an honor flight recipient to Washington D. C. for his service. Orville was a retired from Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. in the furnace room with over 33 years of service.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Kristi (Joe) Helm; grandson, Kevin Smith; great grandchildren, Nick, Alli, Miranda, Taylor (Alex), and Drake; great great grandson, Beau and many nieces and nephews.
Orville was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Wilma J, Amspaugh on August 30, 2019, daughter, Judith Ann Smith; parents, James and Eva Amspaugh, 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
The family wishes to thank the Bickford of Lancaster for their love and care of Orville.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Friday, January 10, 2020 in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Reverend Diana Gugel officiating. Caring Cremation® has taken place. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Lancaster with the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail conducting military rites at the cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 to 10:30 am Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Honor Flight Columbus, PO Box 12036, Columbus, Ohio 43212.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020