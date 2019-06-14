|
Ospha "Pete" Pillar
Lancaster - Ospha "Pete" Pillar, age 82 of Lancaster died June 12, 2019. He was born on Oct. 3, 1936 in Richmond, VA. He spent 20 plus years in the Air Force and then another 20 at Anchor Hocking. He was a member of the VFW and a lifetime member of the Eagles. He was an avid sports fan who also enjoyed his collectables. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Pillar; sons, Paul Pillar, Adam (Patty) Pillar, and Andrew Pillar; grandchildren, Kyle (Amber), Matthew, Elisa, and Maria Pillar; and brother-in-law, Jerry Rees.
He was preceded in death by his foster parents, Frank and Ruby Howardson.
A funeral service will take place on Monday at 12 noon at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Family and friends may call 2 hours prior to the service. The Lancaster Veterans Burial detail will have military honors following the service at Floral Hills. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 14, 2019