Pamela Durant
Pamela S. Durant, 65 of Lancaster, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born March 21, 1954 in Lancaster to the late Roger and Rosella (Kaercher) West. She had many friends and enjoyed concerts with her friends of Herman's Hermits Peter Noone.
She is survived by her children, Douglas (Ashley Rinehart) Durant and Heather (Billy) Moe, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Nevaeh Moe, Cadence Durant, Alyssa Laveck, and Taylor Moe; two great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and sister in law, Debbie (Steve) Luchtenberg of Lancaster. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred Durant, Jr. and sister, Nancy Carr.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Todd Noland officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019