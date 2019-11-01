|
|
Pamela E. Graham
Lancaster - Pamela E. Graham, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on October 31, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born in Essex, England on June 15, 1930 to the late S.W. and Elsie Kearney.
Pamela enjoyed to play tennis and golf, but had a passion for local art.
She is survived by her daughter, Anne (Mike) Persinger; grandchildren, Conner Peters, Robert Coey, and Christina Coey; niece, Pamela Paulenko; nephew, Michael Paulenko; and brother-in-law, Martin Paulenko.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Graham; sister, Patricia Paulenko; and parents.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.
Memorials may be made in Pamela's memory to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH, 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019