|
|
Pamela J. Murphy
THURSTON - Pamela J. Murphy, 59 of Thurston, Ohio died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her residence.
She is survived by her husband of over 33 years, James J. Murphy; sons, Ryan P. Kloss, Matthew J. Murphy and Nathan R. Murphy; several grandchildren; mother, Marie Patterson; several loving brothers and sisters and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Sollars.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105. Burial will follow in Primitive Baptist Cemetery, Thurston, Ohio. Friends may visit Friday from 4-6 p. m. and 1 hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019