Pamela Kay Casey
Pamela Kay Casey

Lancaster - Pamela Kay Casey, 67 of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at the Ohio State University Medical Center. Pamela was born on May 18th, 1953 to Frederick and Dorothy North Sr. in Lancaster, Ohio. She was a Graduate of Lancaster High School. Upon Graduation she served her country in the United States Navy. She then went on to become a Registered Nurse. While working as a nurse one of her patients was the first in Ohio to receive a Renal Transplant through the Umbilicus. Pamela also had many talents, including working as a cosmetologist and being an amazing cook.

Pamela is survived by her children, Heather Casanova, Heidi Jones, Christina, Brady, and Elaina; grandchildren, Sierra, Tazzmerah, Kamora, and Leoncio; mother and father, Frederick and Dorothy North Sr.; siblings, Paula Garner, Fred (Paula) North Jr., and Mark (Robin) North; as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Narvil Edward Casey; and brother in law, Randy Garner.

A Graveside Service is to be held on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 at the Amanda Township Cemetery at 11AM with Pastor Charles Wheatley officiating. Visitation is to be held on Tuesday from 2-4PM & 6-8PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
