Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Pamela L. Donley Dailey


1951 - 2019
Pamela L. Donley Dailey Obituary
Pamela L. Donley Dailey

Lancaster - Pamela L. Donley Dailey, age 68 of Lancaster passed away Sept. 6th, 2019 at Arbors of Carroll. She was born in Lancaster on Feb. 26, 1951. Pam honed her artistic ability while attending OU and she became a self employed artisan, who designed and sold clay crafts and figurines throughout the eastern US. She also worked at the Fairfield Animal Hospital as the head receptionist. Pam loved her dalmatians and was a strong woman, mother, wife, and friend whose memories will be greatly cherished and continued on by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Dailey; she was proud of her children, Clint (Jenn) Donley, Kyle M. Donley, and Sarah B. (Ian) Nash; grandson, Fletcher I. Nash; mother, Mary Yenrick; siblings, Michelle Yenrick, Michael "Bud" (Darlene) Yenrick, Gaie (Clayton) Torrey; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Yenrick and first husband, Steven F. Donley.

Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place Thursday at 7PM at the funeral home officiated by Lee Williams. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 5PM until 7PM Thursday. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the VCA Fairfield Animal Hospital, 1983 E. Main St. Lancaster, OH 43130 memoed for the Pamela Donley Foundation for pets in need. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
