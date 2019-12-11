|
Pamela Sue Williams
Lancaster - Pamela Sue Williams, 69 of Lancaster passed away on December 6th, 2019 at the Pickering House. Pamela was born in Lancaster, Ohio on March 11th, 1950 to the late Clayton and Esther Berry Sr. She was a wonderful seamstress with a free spirit. She enjoyed listening to music and loved animals. Most of all she loved her family, especially her 17 grandkids and great-grandkids.
Pamela is survived by her children, Krystal (Lon) Johnston, Tom (Lara) Uhl, and Jennifer (Danny) Heck; 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Francis Cox, Dennis Berry, Jerry Berry, Terry Berry, Rita McCord and Steve Berry; as well as many other loving family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Albert Williams; daughter, Melissa Seel; and brother, Clayton Berry Jr.
A Celebration of Life is to be held on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at 2PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Charles Wheatley officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday ONE HOUR PRIOR to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to FairHoPe Hospice (282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130) in Pamela's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019