Pat Standiford
Lancaster - Pat Standiford, 72 of Lancaster, passed away on Monday November 9th, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born on June 18, 1948 in Columbus Ohio to the late Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Nelson of Lancaster Ohio. Pat leaves behind her loving husband Earl. Pat held down many jobs during her young age, Hickles, several years with Western Southern Life Insurance, JB Berry, Riviera Cabinets, just to name a few and she retired while working at the west side Krogers for 13 years. Pat was proceeded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Eugene Nelson, sister, Carolyn Dawson, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews. She is survived by her Brothers Warren (Barb) Nelson and Garrett Nelson of Lancaster and brother-in-law, Dennis Dawson of Lancaster. Son James (Kathy) West of Grove City, Daughter, Denise Tobin of Barnesville, stepson, Kevin (Christie) Standiford of Marysville; grandchildren, Taryn (Josh) Rhodes of Arbovale W.V., Caitlyn (Trever) Burkhart of Belmont, Ethan Tobin of Wellington, Tyler and Hannah West of Grove City; great grandchildren, Gracie, Amelia, and Ezekiel Rhodes, Jaelyn and Reed Burkhart. She had so many very close friends that she made over the years. She leaves behind her never-ending love of her husband Earl that she loved so dearly. They both were a match made in heaven. The one of many reasons of a perfect marriage. They were always fortunate to have wonderful loving and caring neighbors around them over the years. It made both Earl and Pat feel like they were all just like family by always helping each other when one needs help.Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Friday wilh burial at Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity
in remembrance of Pat.