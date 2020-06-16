Patrica Ann Walker



Lancaster - Patricia Ann Walker, 57 of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at her residence. Patricia was born on June 8th, 1963 in Lancaster to the late Harry Walter and Carolyn Bieber. She was a member of Fairfield Christian Church and worked as an STNA for over 30 years. Patricia enjoyed sewing and playing cards and loved her family.



Patricia is survived by her daughters, Michelle Ann Walker and Rosie Renee Walker; siblings, Harold Bieber, Juanita Barnes, Jim (Ellen) Bieber, Harry Daniel (Deborah) Bieber, and Carolyn Martin; as well as many other loving family members and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Walker; siblings, Dorothy Rienschield, Walter Bieber, Clarence Bieber, Grace Bieber, Marie Adams, Norma Jean Blair, and Herk Bieber.



Per Patricia's wishes Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of life is to be held on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at 8PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Barbee officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6PM until the time of the service.









