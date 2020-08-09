Patricia "Pat" A. Lininger
LANCASTER - Patricia "Pat" A. Lininger 90 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Pickering House.
She was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, loved to bowl and watch the Cincinnati Reds Baseball Team play.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Marie Lininger of Columbus, Ohio; son, Brad Anthony Lininger of Sugar Grove, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan Lininger, Logan Lininger and Cody Lininger; great grandchildren, Adrianna and Ryan; sister, Carol Congrove of Baltimore, Ohio; sister-in-law, Pat Jepson of Columbus, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lininger, parents, Reid and Edith Ortman, 4 sisters and a brother.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, BALTIMORE, OHIO.
A private graveside service will be held at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester, Ohio.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com
.