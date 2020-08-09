1/1
Patricia A. "Pat" Lininger
Patricia "Pat" A. Lininger

LANCASTER - Patricia "Pat" A. Lininger 90 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Pickering House.

She was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, loved to bowl and watch the Cincinnati Reds Baseball Team play.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Marie Lininger of Columbus, Ohio; son, Brad Anthony Lininger of Sugar Grove, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan Lininger, Logan Lininger and Cody Lininger; great grandchildren, Adrianna and Ryan; sister, Carol Congrove of Baltimore, Ohio; sister-in-law, Pat Jepson of Columbus, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lininger, parents, Reid and Edith Ortman, 4 sisters and a brother.

Caring Cremation® is being handled by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, BALTIMORE, OHIO.

A private graveside service will be held at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester, Ohio.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
August 7, 2020
She is my #1! Love you Granny
Ryan Lininger
Grand Parent
