Patricia A. Waugh
Lancaster - Patricia A. Waugh 82 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She was a retired junior accountant for Babcox-Wilcox and a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School Class of 1955 and the high school choir. She was a member of Greencastle Homemakers Club, O.C.C.L., Kappa Delta Phi Sorority, Lancaster Arts and Civics Club, a volunteer for March of Dimes, Foster Parent, La Femmes 40/8, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and a poll worker for Fairfield County Board of Elections.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Dr. Kerri Beck) Waugh of Fresno, CA; son, Heath Waugh of Lancaster, OH; brother, Kenneth (Sandra) Nihiser of Heath, OH; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Thelma Nihiser.
Funeral service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Rev. Dr. Alice Wolfe officiating. Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Caring Cremation® to follow. Inurnment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be given to the First United Methodist Church, 163 E Wheeling St, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019