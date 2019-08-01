|
Patricia Campbell
Carroll - Patricia Campbell, age 81, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Inn at Bear Trail Assisted Living. She was born November 27, 1937, in Cleveland, to the late John and Helen (Douglas) Carse. Patricia was the owner and administrator at Tender Day Care Center of Carroll and Lancaster. She was a member of the Carroll Community Garden Club and the Red Hat Society. Patricia had a love for arts and crafts; she enjoyed quilting, ceramics and painting china. She is preceded in death by her son, David Glazier; 1 brother; 1 sister. Patricia is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joe Campbell; children, Frank (Susan) Glazier, Kathy (Mark) Messick, Rich (Kortnee) Campbell, Joe Campbell, Susie Kenton, Timmy Campbell; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 3 brothers. Family and friends may visit 3-5:00pm on Saturday, August 3, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. In Patricia's memory, donations in her name can be made to the , 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019