Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Patricia Clark Obituary
Patricia Clark

Lancaster - Patricia A. (Murney) Clark, 78, of Lancaster passed away May 10, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born on December 14, 1940 in Lancaster to the late Joseph and Matilda (Cigainero) Murney. Patricia was a lifelong member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Church.

Patricia is survived by her daughters Molly (Leon) Getz and Amy (Mike) McDaniel, son Alan (Charlotte) Clark, 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Isa Murney, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul, Donald, John and Thomas Murney; sisters, Beatrice Cochran and Rosemary Wiesend and best friend Nancy Matten.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father Craig Eilerman as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Varney, the staff at the Pickering House, and caregiver Suzanne Pope, RN for all the compassion and care given to Patricia. To send an online condolence and the sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 12, 2019
