Patricia Darfus
Lancaster - Patricia "Pat" Ann Darfus, 84, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Bickford of Lancaster. She was born December 3, 1935 to the late Roger and Margaret Hyde in Lancaster. Pat was a 1953 graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School. She was self employed for 37 years as a Realtor with Century 21 Darfus Realty. Patricia was past president of Lancaster Board of Realtors, St. Bernadette School Board and Habitat for Humanity. She was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Patricia volunteered at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Fairfield County and Foundation Shelters.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 65 years, James R. Darfus; children, Donna (Jerry) Clark, Mark (Charlene) Darfus, Mary (Chris) Pierce, Greg Darfus, Pam (Ed) Friesner, Patrick (Jeana Atkinson) Darfus, Julie (Kelly) Morgan, Brian (Bethany Alexander) Darfus, Jessica (J.J.) O'Rielley; 27 Grandchildren, 36 Great Grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; 3 brothers and 3 sisters; many-many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sam Hyde; sisters, Joyce Shonk and Debbie McCray; grandchildren, Cheryl and Jerome McKenzie, and Michelle Darfus.
Private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church and interment at St. Mary Cemetery will take place. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Memorial Contributions can be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020