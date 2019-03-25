|
|
Patricia Decker
Lancaster - Patricia L. (Siegle) Decker, age 75 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Homestead Center. She was born November 11, 1943 in Newark, Ohio, daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Douglas) Siegle. She loved her cat, Kelly, and enjoyed bowling. She always helped others, often putting their needs above her own.
She is survived by her children, Sherrie (Don) Woltz, Jean (Dan) Stoneburner, Tina (Dave) Yeager, Tommy Decker, and Scott (Michele Hoffman) Decker; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Carl (Carol) Siegle; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Decker; three sisters and one brother.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019