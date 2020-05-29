Patricia Gilmore
Lancaster - Patricia L. Gilmore, 94, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Bickford of Lancaster. She was born on February 14, 1926 in Whiting, Indiana to the late Ralph and Maxine (Payne) Wolfinger. Patricia retired from South Central Power Co. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Lancaster.
Patricia is survived by her daughters Judith (Dr. Jonathan) Nusbaum and Christina Gilmore; son David Gilmore; grandchildren Jennifer Hostenske and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Hostenske; sisters Norma Franco and Jeanne Taylor, nieces Janet Rowlands, Linda Sullivan and Mary Porter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Nick Wolfinger.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held by the immediate family in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice in Patricia's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.