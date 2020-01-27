|
Patricia Hutchinson
Lancaster - Patricia J. Hutchinson, 71, of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on September 6, 1948 in Lancaster to the late Lloyd and Dorothy Pinkstock. Pat was a dietary technician for area nursing home for over 31 years. She also was a truck driver for Wears Trucking. Pat cherished her time with her grandchildren. She loved going to Bingo with her friends and fishing. She was a member of Pleasant Chapel Church.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 11 years Robert "Bob" Hutchinson, daughter, Rhonda Severance, son, Gary (Susan) Nicolia, step-son Todd Hutchinson, step-daughter Trisha (Billy) Smith, daughter-in-law Lisa Nicolia, 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; brother Bill (Mary) Pinkstock; many nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by parents, son Robert Nicolia; step-son Rodney Hutchinson and brother Robert Pinkstock.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 7:30 PM at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Rauch officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:30 PM until the time of service.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020