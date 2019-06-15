|
|
Patricia J. Balawender
New Lexington - Patricia J. Balawender, 65, passed away on Wed. June 12, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster. Patricia was born on May 9, 1954 to the late Glen and Grace (Baker) Schamehorn in Circleville. She was a homemaker and had attended Ashville CCCU.
Besides her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by brother Ed Schamehorn and sister Judy Schamehorn.
Patricia is survived by husband Edward Balawender; daughters Cindy (Rob) Martin of Columbus, Michele Schamehorn of Ashville, Melissa (Chris) O'Donovan of Pataskala; step-sons Noah Balawender of MI, Eddie Balawender of Newark; step-daughters Jackie (Brian) Brewer of Newark, Kelly Balawender (fiancé Eric) of Buckeye Lake; brother Kenneth (Cilla) Schamehorn of South Bloomfield sister Edith Griffey of Ashville; sisters-in-law Merry Kay Mills and Sharon (Ed) Schorr; half sister Mary Schamehorn ; grandchildren Jessyka (Nick) Frazier, Luke, Phillip and Anthony Sanderell, Lizzy and Sarah Martin, Tyler, Dylan and Makayla Burton, Xavier, Gideon and Kerrigan O'Donovan; step grandchildren Tritney and Katelyn Brewer, Tyler Sullivan, Sebastian (Micah) Hudson and Dani Holland; step great grandchildren Kaiden Brewer, Kennley and Avery Sullivan and Silas Hudson; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17th with Funeral Service on Tues. June 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with Rev. Don Blankenship officiating. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 15, 2019