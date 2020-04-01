|
Patricia Layberger
Lancaster - Patricia N. Layberger, 88 of Lancaster went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 10, 1932 in Nelsonville, Ohio. To the late Theodore and Margaret (North) Lane Sr. Patricia was a loving mother to all and cherished spending time with her family.
Patricia is survived by her children Paul (Linda) Layberger, Tresa Layberger, Kathy (John) Woods, Margaret (John Canfield) Holbrook; daughter-in-law Cindy Layberger 10 grandchildren, many great and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Layberger, son Thomas Layberger, son John "Tim" Layberger, parents and brother Theodore Lane Jr.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private Funeral will be held by the family. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020