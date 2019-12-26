|
Patricia Lou Kidder Schindler
Carroll - Patricia Lou Kidder Schindler, 79, of Carroll, died December 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 19, 1940 in Enterprise, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Oscar Davis and Alice Deem. Patricia was a member of Fairfield Christian Church in Lancaster. She retired from State Farm insurance and was also a beloved librarian at Bloom Carroll Elementary school. Patricia is proceeded in death by her husband, Robert Kidder; step-daughter, Pam Ware; and husband, Paul Schindler. She is survived by her children; Alan (Jacqueline) Kidder, Cheryl (Brad) Trogus, step-daughter Melissa (David) Sherrer; and her grandchildren, Brian, Amanda, Eric, Sam, Paul, Josh and Caleb. Family and friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service, officiated by Bob Abrams, will take place Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Carroll Cemetery 4485 Carroll Cemetery Rd, Carroll, OH 43112. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the American Bible Society, United Service Organizations (USO) and World Vision in her name. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019