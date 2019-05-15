|
Patricia M. Cooper
Lancaster - On May 2, 2019, Patricia M. Cooper of Lancaster, Ohio passed away at the age of 95.
Patricia was a caring, dedicated mother and grandmother. She was always involved with her family and helping others.
She is survived by her children, Tom Cooper of Lancaster, Laura (Tod Noland) Cooper of Lancaster, and Jim (Connie) Cooper of Lancaster, her grandchildren; Sheena, Chauncy, and Cory, siblings; William (Linda) Newell, George (Eveland) Newell, Bonnie (Robert) Voigt, Sharon Bitler, David Newell; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Robert. Also preceded in death by her brother Robert Newell.
Memorial service will be planned at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the ; https://www.arthritis.org/giving/donate.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 15, 2019