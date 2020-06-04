Patricia Marie (Cox) Picketts
Patricia Marie (Cox) Picketts

Patricia Marie (Cox) Picketts, age 61, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida.

Patricia was born on October 22, 1958 in Lancaster, Ohio to Ralph and Zola Cox. She married her love, Daniel on December 10th, 1994.

Mourning her passing is her husband Daniel Abraham Picketts; her children, Cherokee and Brian Likens of Lancaster, OH; Scott and Marissa Eckard of Kissimee, FL; Kyle (KC) and Christina Eckard of Englewood, OH; Adam Picketts of Lancaster, OH; and Danny and Stephanie Picketts of Lancaster, OH.

Also mourning are her grandchildren, Matthew Good; Josh Likens; Jacob Likens; Bryc Eckard; Braxton Eckard; Ryland Giuffrida; Ryen Eckard; Bristol Eckard; Bravonta Cabiness; Isabella Picketts; Mason Picketts and Aurelia Picketts.

She is also survived by her siblings William and Caroline Cox of Lancaster, OH; Belinda (Cox) Tandy of Lancaster, OH; Jeffrey and Marcy Cox of Laurelville, OH; and Marvin Cox of Circleville, OH. As well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph E. Cox and Zola M. (Bibler) Cox; brother Roger L. Cox and brother-in-law Robert Tandy.

Her Celebration of Life will be held on June 13th, 2020 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at a Shelter House located at 13650 Clapper Hollow Road, Rockbridge, OH 43149.

Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.

Patricia was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
