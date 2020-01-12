|
|
Patricia McCurdy
Lancaster - Patricia Vivian McCurdy, age 84, passed away on January 11, 2020 at the Bickford of Lancaster, surrounded by her children. Pat was born on January 31, 1935, in Greensburg, PA.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ralph, E. McCurdy, son, Darrell K. McCune, parents John & Grace Strasser, step-father Earl Simmers and sister Betty Nelson.
Pat is survived by her loving children, Denise (Steve) Vandermark of Lancaster, R. Thomas (Jackie) McCurdy of Lancaster and Tracy Notestine of Hilliard. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Meagan, Cory, Jared, Katie, Sarah, Kelly, Kasey and Abbey, 13 great-grandchildren, and brother John (Sue) Strasser of Greensburg, Pa.
Pat was a homemaker, who enjoyed cooking and baking. She was known for sharing her Christmas cookies with friends and family.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5-8 pm and one hour prior to the service at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home, 436 N. Broad St, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in West Rushville Cemetery, Rushville, Ohio 43130. The family would like to thank the Bickford staff and Hospice staff for their loving care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care (282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130) or The (P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma, OK 73123).
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020