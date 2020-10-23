1/
Patricia Schwall
1939 - 2020
Patricia Schwall

Amanda - Patricia Ann Schwall, 81, of Amanda, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born Juy 8, 1939 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Herman and Carmella (Raymond) Capozzi. Pat was retired from East Jefferson Hospital in Metairie, Louisiana. She practiced her Catholic faith and also attended Amanda Presbyterian Church with her daughter, member of Amanda Fireman's Auxilliary and was active with Chelsea's Christmas for Kids.

She is survived by her daughter, Angie (Ralph) Hedrick; granddaughter, Alicia (Jeremy) Strawser both of Amanda; sister, Angie Kirchgessner of Seville, Ohio; nephews, Tom (Kim) Kirchgessner, Tim (Therese) Kirchgessner and Tracy (Mari) Kirchgessner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Schwall; son, Phillip Schwall; granddaughter, Chelsea Hedrick; brother-in-law, Tom Kirchgessner and nephew, Tony Kirchgessner.

A cremation has been handled with care by the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home. No services will be observed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, contributions may be made to Chelsea's Christmas for Kids in Pat's memory.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Altercare Lanfair for their care and compassion for Pat over the past 5 years.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
