Patricia Smith
Lancaster - Patricia A. Smith, 85, of Somerset passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Altercare Somerset. She was born on April 15, 1934 in Bremen to the late Homer and Nellie (Hilyard) Poling. Patricia cherished her family and loved spending Christmas with them. She enjoyed baking and coloring artwork.
Patricia is survived by her sons Don (Wilma) Smith, Aaron Smith; daughter Sherri Fuchs; 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister Nita Belle Snider; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years William R. Smith, sons Brett Smith and Curtis Smith, her parents, brother Bob Poling; sisters Betty Spangler, Jeannie Linehan, and Marjorie Shuman.
Funeral Service will be conducted at 7:00PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 12 from 5PM to 7PM at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019