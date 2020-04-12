|
|
Patrick "Pat" Bryan West
CARROLL - Patrick "Pat" Bryan West, 52, of Carroll, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family (who practiced safe social distancing the entire time) after a long, brave battle with cancer.
Pat was born on July 9, 1967 in Lancaster, Ohio to George E. West Sr. and Florence E. (Wiseman) West. He married his wife and best friend, Nicole Kay (Sigman) West on June 28, 2003. Together, they made a dynamic duo who raised four amazing children that gave them four amazing grandbabies. Nothing was more important to Pat than being with his family. He loved and protected them fiercely. While our hearts feel the ache of his absence here on Earth and prayed for many more years together, we cherish the lifetime of memories we were granted.
Pat lived for a good, long conversation. He loved new stories, retelling old stories and inserting his unique sense of humor. Patrick was a Chevy man. Only thing he loved more than a good Chevy was his family and friends. If you drove a Ford, he would still be your friend. He had a big heart and believed in charity and helping those less fortunate (such as Ford owners). He also enjoyed working on cars, truck pulls, and racing, especially if he was doing those things with Bryan. He was the "Dad he didn't have to be" to Heather and Matthew. Nothing in this world could melt his heart faster than his baby girl, Codi.
Patrick graduated from Fairfield Union High School in 1985. He worked for the City of Columbus for over 20 years.
Pat is survived by his wife Nicole Kay (Sigman) West; sons, Bryan (Mariah) West of Lancaster, Matthew (Starla) Armstong of Carroll; daughters, Heather (Adam) Stauffer of Washburn, WI and Codi West of the home; four grandchildren, Hunter Stauffer, Lakelynn Stauffer, Maelynn West and Kaden Armstrong; mother, Florence West; brothers, George (Peggy) West Jr of Redman, WA, Walter (Norma) West of Toronto, OH, Barry (Colleen) West of Bremen, Jay (Becky) West of Lancaster, Chad (Stephanie) West of Pleasantville; sisters, Lori (Edward) Smith of Lancaster, Deborah (Damian) Schmelzer of Baltimore, Holly (Roger) Cade of Lancaster, Kim (Gary) Haney of Baltimore and Rachel (Jason) Thomas of Millersport; sister-in-Law, Cindi West of Bremen; brother-in-Law, David Wood of Circleville; in-Laws, Darlene and John Wood of Circleville and Walter Sigman of Columbus; more nieces and nephews than we could ever list (they all adored their Uncle Pat); best friend, Decker and beloved watchdog, Tink.
Pat was preceded in death by his late wife Sherri Lynn West, father, George E. West Sr., sister, Pamela S. Dickson, brother, Timothy R. West, brother-in-law, Jeffrey L. Dickson and nephews, Adam B. West and Jay T. West Jr.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private family graveside service will be held at the Carroll Cemetery, Carroll, Ohio with Pastor Mark Mason of Lancaster Church of Christ officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that if you own a Ford, save the money and consider using it to purchase a Chevy. Life is short, no reason to not have a nice ride.
Chevy owners are asked to donate to Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Patrick's name.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020