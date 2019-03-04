Patrick G. Sheline



Lancaster - Patrick Gene Sheline, 87 of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 in Tavares, Florida. Patrick was born on June 18th, 1931 in Moxahala, Ohio to the late Levi and Lula Belle Sheline. Patrick served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Germany for two years. He had worked for many years at North American Rockwell and had retired from Diamond Power as an Engineer after many years of service. Patrick loved his antiques and collectibles and enjoyed all sports, playing basketball during his school years. Most of all his Patrick's main passion was being a true testament for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Mattie L. Sheline; children, Lynn(Mike), Tammy(Don), and Lorrie(Jeff); grandchildren, Heather, Tiffany, Justin, Daniea, Tyler, Chris, and Lisa; great-grandchildren, Gabe, Claire, Lily, Lucy, Levi, Kaia, Ferox, Logan, and Landon; as well as many other loving family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia K. Sheline; and several brothers and sisters.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME at 1PM with Pastor Justin Siler officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Friends and family may visit on Tuesday from 5PM-8PM at the funeral home. As well as ONE HOUR PRIOR to the services on Wednesday.